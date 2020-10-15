Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.64

News headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 320,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722,124. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

