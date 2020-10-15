Desire Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Desire has a market cap of $14,215.21 and approximately $10,698.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,539.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.98 or 0.03292748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.02304777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00432187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01121731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00614817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00046351 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

