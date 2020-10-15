Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.