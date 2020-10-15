DIA Hits Market Capitalization of $189.76 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One DIA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00011984 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $189.76 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01472938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00150443 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,207,834 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.