Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $4,521.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2,300.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.01230838 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,535,160 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.