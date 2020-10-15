Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 31.9% Higher This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $27,148.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00398482 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012137 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007662 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

