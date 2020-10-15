Diligence Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Diligence has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar. One Diligence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $4,798.44 and $71.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diligence alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001876 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Diligence

IRA is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com.

Diligence Token Trading

