Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $3,553.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029096 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003365 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003458 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

