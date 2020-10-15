DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. DMarket has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $441,230.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00275918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.01478192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151400 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.