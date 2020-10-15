DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,848.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $61,848.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.10 or 0.04766961 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,759,996,476 tokens. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.