Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

ESTC stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

