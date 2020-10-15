Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.61

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00014172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and Kucoin. Elastos has a market cap of $27.84 million and $842,676.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00276836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.01477190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150128 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

