Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of ELEEF remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

