Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMPM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,409. Empire Post Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

