Energo Market Cap Reaches $137,449.01 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Energo has traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Coinnest. Energo has a market cap of $137,449.01 and approximately $85.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

