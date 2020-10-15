Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Up 130.7% in September

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Enova Systems stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,601. Enova Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

