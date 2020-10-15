Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 15th (AAXN, ABG, AN, APTV, ATZAF, AUTO, AXL, BC, BIIB, BYD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 15th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price raised by Northcoast Research from $104.00 to $112.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $151.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $235.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $326.00 to $356.00.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $246.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price cut by Truist from $20.00 to $10.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $562.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Argus from $83.00 to $92.00.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $62.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target increased by Truist from $58.00 to $62.00.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 272 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $76.00 to $88.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lowered by Truist from $330.00 to $305.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

