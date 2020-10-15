Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

ESPR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 10,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,604.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

