Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 153.5% in September

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the September 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,398.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

