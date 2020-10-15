EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $335,853.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $65,696.82 and approximately $335,853.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00099706 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00058619 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021275 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

