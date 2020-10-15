Everus (EVR) Achieves Market Cap of $21.74 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and $50,551.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.04771863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,874 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

