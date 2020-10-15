Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,541,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

