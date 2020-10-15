Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $123.18, but opened at $88.30. Fastly shares last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 557,327 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,213,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

