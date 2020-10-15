Financial Contrast: (DEN) (DEN) versus The Competition

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare (DEN) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for (DEN) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2703 9937 13495 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 76.07%. Given (DEN)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.63 (DEN) Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.66

(DEN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Summary

(DEN) competitors beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

