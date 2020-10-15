FirstBlood (1ST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,474.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $1,474.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FirstBlood

1ST is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

