Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $28.23. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 83 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $58,750.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $986,874.09. Insiders have purchased 82,517 shares of company stock worth $1,439,689 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

