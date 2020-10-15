Flowchain Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $263,932.99 and approximately $174,993.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

