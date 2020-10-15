FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0152

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $267,387.50 and approximately $23,716.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

