Aegis Initiates Coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.95.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.63% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

