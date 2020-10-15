FTX Token Trading Up 5.3% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00031690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $343.69 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.74 or 0.04773718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00050973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003111 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.