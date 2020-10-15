FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.25. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 180,765 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $267,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $221,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.