Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 10,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,951. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FJTSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.