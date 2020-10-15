Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.65. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 16,171 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

