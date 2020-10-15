Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of Gafisa stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

