GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,727. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

