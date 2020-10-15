GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. GAMB has a total market cap of $496,081.79 and $238.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.03 or 0.04785688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

