GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Alexander Preston Alex Stuckey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 132,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,042 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.53% of GEE Group worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 7,426,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,961. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

