Geron Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Geron by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 597,303 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

