GET Protocol (GET) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $46,299.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

