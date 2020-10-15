GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Tops $90,058.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $842,408.23 and approximately $90,058.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,534.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.58 or 0.03290694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.02278172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00431167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.01122136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00607210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046269 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

