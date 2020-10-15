GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Tops $207,037.68

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $207,037.68 and $5,418.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004443 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,536,985 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

