GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.22

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 2373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoHealth stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.