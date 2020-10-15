Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $267.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

