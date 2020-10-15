Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Shares Gap Down to $59.75

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.75, but opened at $55.04. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRIF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $324.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

