GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.50. GRIFOLS S A/S shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 16,916 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.