Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $25.48 million and $159,799.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.04771863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

