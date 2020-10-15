Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.33

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00011510 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $67.05 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 55,380,849 coins and its circulating supply is 50,496,519 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

