HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $382,394.03 and approximately $191.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00273917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01469201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00150091 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

