Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

