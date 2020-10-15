Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 6,390,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,123,374. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

